UP Woman Runs Away with Beggar, Abandoning Husband and Six Children

Hardoi: A 36-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district has reportedly run away with a beggar, leaving behind her husband and six children. The husband, identified as Raju, has filed a police complaint under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to the abduction of a woman.

The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

According to the complaint, Raju, 45, resides in Hardoi’s Harpalpur area with his wife, Rajeshwari, and their six children. He stated that an elderly beggar, identified as Nanhe Pandit, frequently visited their neighborhood to ask for alms and would occasionally stop to chat with Rajeshwari. Raju also mentioned that the two had been in touch via phone calls.

In his complaint, Raju said that Rajeshwari told their daughter she was going to the market to buy clothes and vegetables. However, when she did not return, he searched for her but could not find her. “My wife left home with the money I earned by selling a buffalo. I suspect that Nanhe Pandit has taken her with him,” Raju stated.

The police registered the FIR under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are actively searching for the accused.

What Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita States

“Whoever kidnaps or abducts any woman with the intent that she may be compelled, or knowing it to be likely that she will be compelled, to marry any person against her will, or in order that she may be forced or seduced to illicit intercourse, or knowing it to be likely that she will be forced or seduced to illicit intercourse, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine,” states Section 87 of the BNS.