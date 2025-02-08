UPSC Extends Last Date To Apply For Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the civil services preliminary examination 2025 till February 18, giving aspirants an extra week to submit their applications.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages, preliminary, mains, and interview, to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

According to a note on the UPSC website, “The last date for registration for Civil Services (Preliminary)-2025 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary)-2025 exams has been extended till 18.02.2025 (6 pm).”

The extension comes as a relief to applicants who were facing technical glitches while submitting their applications. The UPSC has also announced that a correction window will be open for applicants from February 19 to 25, allowing them to make changes to their application forms.