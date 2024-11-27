Search icon
Published 07:36 IST, November 27th 2024

US, India Stronger When Working Together, Says Blinken at Sidelines of G7 Summit

Blinken made the remarks in a post on X after meeting India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy on Tues

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
US, India stronger when working together: Blinken | Image: AP

Washington: The United States and India are stronger when they work together, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said.

Blinken made the remarks in a post on X after meeting India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy on Tuesday.

"The US and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity," Blinken said.

He also shared a picture from the meeting.

Jaishankar also posted about the meeting on X and said he discussed the state of the world and the India-US partnership, which continues to move forward, with Blinken.

After the meeting, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The United States desires to continue coordinating closely with India to address global security challenges." During the meeting, Blinken and Jaishankar affirmed the US and India's enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties, Miller said in a readout of the meeting.

Updated 07:43 IST, November 27th 2024

