US, India Stronger When Working Together, Says Blinken at Sidelines of G7 Summit

Washington: The United States and India are stronger when they work together, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said.

Blinken made the remarks in a post on X after meeting India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy on Tuesday.

"The US and India are stronger when we are working together. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and I met today in Italy to discuss the importance of our continued close cooperation to promote global security and prosperity," Blinken said.

He also shared a picture from the meeting.

Jaishankar also posted about the meeting on X and said he discussed the state of the world and the India-US partnership, which continues to move forward, with Blinken.