Battling Pain Just For CSK! Video of MS Dhoni Treating His Injured Back With Hot Bag Goes Viral | WATCH

IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK: Spotlight was on MS Dhoni once again and this time - he did not disappoint despite back pain. What else, he walked out to bat higher up the order at No. 5 - which many believe is his ideal batting spot. When he walked out to bat amid a huge roar, Chennai were absolutely behind the eighth ball.

But then, Dhoni started finding the boundaries and in a way turned back the clock. He ended up with 27 off 12 balls. His knock was laced with three sixes and a single boundary. May be his knock did not help Chennai win the match, but he surely gave them hope. But what made news was something else, it is no secret that Dhoni has been suffering with back pain. So, before he walked out to bat, he was spotted using the hit bag on his bag to relieve the pain. Here is the clip that has surfaced on social space and has since gone viral:

WATCH VIDEO

Dhoni Seen In Strange Posture While Keeping

Dhoni's fitness has been a concern in IPL 2025. Speculations became very rife after the 43-year-old was seen in a strange posture while keeping the wickets. During the overs, he wasn't at his usual position and didn't fold his knees, which further fueled his fitness issues. Now, it would be interesting to see how is his back and will he be able to feature in Chennai's next match or not.