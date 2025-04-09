Watch | Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi And Surekha Rush To Singapore After Former's Son Mark Injured In School Fire Accident

The Mega family, including Chiranjeevi, his wife Surekha and younger brother Pawan Kalyan, were snapped together at the airport late Tuesday. They were jetting off to Singapore after the news of Kalyan's 8-year-old son Mark Shankar sustaining injuries during a fire incident at school was reported. Several videos of the family leaving together is going viral on the internet, looking tensed and worried.

Chiranjeevi-Surekha and Pawan Kalyan arrive separately at the airport

Chiranjeevi, dressed in a white shirt and jeans, checked at airport with his wife Surekha. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was snapped arriving separately at the airport in a white traditional ensemble. He first addressed the media, giving an update on his son's health and said that he is undergoing a bronchoscopy at a hospital in Singapore.

Mark sustained injuries to his hands and legs and is also suffering from respiratory complications due to smoke inhalation. “One child has lost their life, and many others are currently hospitalised. My son is in the hospital undergoing a bronchoscopy,” he said.

He further thanked PM Narendra Modi assuring him complete support. "I am extremely grateful to Prime Minister Modi Ji for the call. The PMO assured me that all necessary support from their side will be provided. They have also initiated communication with the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore,” he added.

Where was Pawan Kalyan when Mark Shankar's school caught fire?