US To Ease Curbs On Indian Companies' Access To Nuclear Tech: Sullivan

New Delhi: In a recent development for India-US relations, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced during his visit to IIT Delhi that the United States is finalising measures to ease restrictions on Indian companies' access to nuclear technology.

Sullivan emphasised the importance of building trust step by step and described the relationship between the two countries as one of the most consequential of the 21st century. This decision will allow Indian companies to access previously restricted nuclear technology from the US, marking a major step forward in the civil nuclear partnership between the two nations.

During his address at IIT Delhi, Sullivan highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and remove obstacles for civil nuclear partnerships. He stated, "My last trip overseas as NSA of the US, and it could not have been better than this visit to India," underscoring the significance of his visit.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who also met with Sullivan, praised his personal contribution to forging a closer and stronger India-US partnership. The formal paperwork for this decision is expected to be completed soon, allowing India access to restricted technology in the US.