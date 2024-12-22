Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a 'Janta Darshan' on the premises of Gorakhnath Temple in UP's Gorakhpur.

During the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met children during his visit to Gorakhnath temple on Sunday morning and distributed chocolates to them.

Furthermore, CM Yogi listened to the grievances of the people and also gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.

People presented a range of issues before the Uttar Pradesh CM as he listened patiently and issued necessary directions for speedy and satisfactory disposal of their issues while at the same time assuring the people that no injustice would be done to anyone.

Visuals showed CM Adityanath interacting with children and priests during the program.

Soon after becoming the Chief Minister in 2017, Yogi Adityanath started the Janta Darshan with the primary aim of resolving the complaints and grievances of the people as soon as possible.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath highlighted how King George Medical University (KGMU) has contributed to India's medical fraternity, training hundreds of doctors in various fields, all the while bringing in various initiatives for trainee doctors.

"Today you have a big army (of doctors). There are very few institutions in the country that have 250 seats for MBBS, 100 seats for BDS, 100 seats for BSc Nursing, 50 seats for MSc Nursing, 46 seats for MDS, and 355 seats for MD and MS... The campus of KGMU has all this," the UP CM said while addressing the 120th foundation day for KGMU in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

CM Adityanath also mentioned how the college itself has around 550 doctors, more than 5000 students, and 60 departments too.