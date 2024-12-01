Uttar Pradesh Districts Increased To 76: ‘Maha Kumbh Mela Janpad’ Now Separate District

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh will now have 76 districts instead of 75 as the UP government, on Sunday, declared the Maha Kumbh Mela area as a new district. The 76th district has been formed by carving it out from the boundary of Prayagraj district, which will be known as the ‘Maha Kumbh Mela Janpad’. Prayagraj DM Ravindra Kumar Mandhad reportedly issued a notification declaring the Maha Kumbh Mela as Janpad on Sunday.

According to the officials, not only the new district has been formed, but, its boundaries have also been determined. The newly-formed district will have four tehsils with a total of 67 villages.

This new district has been formed to smoothly manage the special event of Kumbh Mela and conduct administrative work in a better manner.

This new district will have four tehsils including Sadar Tehsil, Soraon Tehsil Phulpur Tehsil and Karchana Tehsil. Earlier, there were 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, before ‘Maha Kumbh Mela Janpad’, came into existence.

Notably, the ‘Kumbh Mela’, will be organised in Uttar Pradesh next year from January 13 to February 26.

A senior district official stated that although ‘Magh Mela’ is organized every year on the Sangam in Prayagraj and ‘Ardha Kumbh Mela’ is held every six years, a large number of devotees and tourists reach here. However, the scene during the ‘Maha Kumbh Mela’, which is held every 12 years is somewhat different. During this time, a new city is settled inside the city of Prayagraj, where the population overtakes the population of the original city.