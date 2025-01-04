Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Uttar Pradesh Government To Restore 500-Year-Old Sondhan Fort In Sambhal

Published 23:49 IST, January 4th 2025

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sambhal: The 500-year-old Sondhan Fort in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, is all set to undergo beautification efforts. The fort, one of six ASI-protected heritage sites in Sambhal district, has been facing issues of disrepair and encroachment.

A team of officials, including District Magistrate Dr Rajendra Pensia, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr Vandana Mishra, inspected the fort and expressed concern over its current state. The administration has taken responsibility for preserving the fort and assured that encroachments will be removed.

According to the officials, under the beautification plan, the fort will undergo beautification efforts to restore its former glory and encroachments will be removed to ensure the fort's safety and preservation.

The officials said that the initiative is part of the administration's broader efforts to restore and preserve pilgrimage sites, wells, and reservoirs in Sambhal.
 

