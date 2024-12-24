Uttar Pradesh: People Flock to Markets for Christmas Shopping in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): On the eve of Christmas, people in Varanasi flocked to the markets for Christmas shopping.

Nitin Pawar, a resident who was shopping for Christmas items, shared his enthusiasm saying, "Everyone is very excited about Christmas, which is on December 25. Preparations have already begun, and the entire colony is looking forward to the celebrations."

Another local shopper from the area told ANI, "We are busy preparing for December 25 to celebrate Christmas. We're currently shopping for items like a Christmas tree and Santa decorations. We plan to decorate our colony, order cakes, and celebrate properly in the evening."

Rajesh, a local shop owner, told ANI, "People are coming in large numbers to buy Christmas trees, children's clothes, socks, and electronics related to the celebration."

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Christmas celebrations hosted by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) at its headquarters in the national capital.

This is the first time a Prime Minister has attended such a program at the Headquarters of the Catholic Church in India. The Prime Minister also interacted with key leaders from the Christian community, including Cardinals, Bishops and prominent leaders of the Church.

Wishing Merry Christmas to the citizens of the country and the Christian community worldwide, the Prime Minister remarked a few days ago that he had attended a Christmas celebration at Union Minister George Kurian's residence and today, he is honoured to join the event organised by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI).

Meanwhile, ITC Maurya in New Delhi has created a Christmas tree using coconut shells, symbolising ecology.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, is observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as both a religious and cultural event. While many countries observe Christmas as a holiday, not all do.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes are adorned with Christmas trees and various ornaments, and some workplaces also host Christmas parties before December 25. (ANI)