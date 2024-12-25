Uttarakhand: 2 Killed, 1 Injured After Car Slips And Falls In Deep Gorge In Chamoli

Chamoli: At least two people were killed and one other was injured after their car rolled down a gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday. A senior police official confirmed the incident saying that the incident occurred at around 5.15 pm, while the car was taking a turn. On information, the local police along with the district officials rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

According to a senior police official, information was received from the District Disaster Management Centre in Chamoli regarding the accident that took place on the Nandanagar-Nandprayag motor road at 5.15 pm.

It was found during the preliminary inquiry that the car was coming from Nandanagar to Nandprayag. It crashed and fell into a 50-metre-deep ditch near Santoli (Ganesh Nagar), a short distance from Nandanagar.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a rescue team from Nandanagar was rushed to the spot. There were three people in the car at the time of the accident. Two of them, Sunil Bhandari (30) and Bisht (8), died on the spot.

While Chandan Singh (26) was seriously injured and was rushed to a government hospital.