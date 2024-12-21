Uttarakhand: Major Landslide In Pithoragarh Closes Road Connecting India-China Border | VIDEO

Pithoragarh: A major landslide occurred on the Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh road in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh, resulting in the closure of the road connection India-China border. According to the information, the landslide occurred on Saturday afternoon, following which the traffic movement was halted on the road. As per information, no casualties were reported in the incident.

District Magistrate (Pithoragarh) Vinod Goswami said that the landslide occurred around 11 am near the Tawaghat area. A part of the mountain collapsed on the road leading to the closure of the road. A video clip capturing the landslide has also surfaced on social media.

He said, "SDM Dharchula and BRO officials have reached the spot and are working on opening the road to Lipulekh on the India-China border.” He asserted that the road will be reopened soon.

The landslide probably occurred when debris from another road that is under construction above the main road started sliding, Goswami said.

Following the landslide incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in a post on X, wrote, “It has been reported that traffic has been affected due to the landslide on Tawaghat-Dharchula National Highway in Pithoragarh district. There is relief news that there has been no loss of life.”