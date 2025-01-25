Uttarakhand Set To Implement Uniform Civil Code On January 27: Reports

The Uttarakhand government is all set to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on January 27, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Dehradun. According to reports, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will officially launch the UCC portal at the Secretariat, marking the beginning of a new era in the state's laws. A notification confirming the implementation will also be issued on January 27, the report stated.

The UCC aims to simplify existing laws and introduce major reforms, including mandatory marriage registration, changes to rules governing live-in relationships, and family laws. The legislation will replace the Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, and Muslim Personal Law Act, and invalidate practices such as polygamy, polyandry, halala, iddat, and triple talaq.

The BJP government in Uttarakhand claims that the UCC will empower women, unify societal norms, and protect individual rights. The party stresses that this reform will position Uttarakhand as a model state for the nation.

A special provision for defence personnel, called the "privileged will," has also been introduced. This provision allows soldiers, air force personnel, and mariners to create a will in writing or orally, ensuring flexibility and addressing their unique needs.

The UCC has been a topic of debate, with concerns raised by the Congress regarding the exclusion of tribal communities. However, the BJP has clarified that the drafting committee and the assembly have resolved these issues during deliberations.