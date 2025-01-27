Uttarakhand UCC To Be Implemented - Journey from Declaration to Law

Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). After two and a half years of preparation, the state is ready to introduce UCC.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will inaugurate the UCC portal and regulations at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday. The event will include the unveiling of the UCC portal at 12:30 pm at the State Secretariat, where CM Pushkar Singh Dhami will oversee the proceedings. In an official communication issued by Home Secretary Shailesh Bagoli on Saturday, all the relevant departments and police officers have been directed to participate in this event.

What is the Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code comprises laws that apply equally to all citizens, regardless of their religion, caste, or community. It covers areas like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. Supporters of the UCC argue that it fosters equality and fairness by establishing a unified legal system for everyone, eliminating differences stemming from various personal laws.

UCC Journey from Declaration to Law

In 2022, the Government of Uttarakhand established a five-member expert committee led by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to draft a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) law for the state.

Seeking public input, the committee received 60,810 responses on the UCC's drafting and implementation. On February 2, 2024, they submitted their findings to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

By February 4, 2024, the Council of Ministers, headed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, approved the committee's recommendations. Following this, the bill was presented in the assembly. After passing through the assembly, it was forwarded for the President's approval.

Subsequently, the state introduced technology-driven systems to support the UCC. Online portals were developed for both citizens and officials. On January 20, the cabinet finalized and passed the UCC rules.

In recent days, mock drills have been conducted at various levels to prepare for the portal's registration process.