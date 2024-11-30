'Utterly Shameful' Attack on Kejriwal Direct Result of BJP's Frustration, Says Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday called out the alleged attack on former Delhi CM and AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Mann stepped up his ante against the BJP by further calling the alleged attack on the AAP national convenor 'utterly shameful' when an unidentified man allegedly splashed some liquid on Kejriwal in Delhi.

On Saturday evening, Kejriwal was greeting people standing behind a cordon when a man approached him and splashed some liquid on him, following which the security personnel swiftly overpowered him.

Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were later seen wiping their faces.

Reacting to the incident, CM Mann in a statement, said, "Since Kejriwal began questioning the BJP about law and order and public safety in Delhi, they have become frustrated. This attack is a direct result of that frustration. It is disgraceful that this is the third attack on Arvind Kejriwal in just 35 days. Whenever the BJP fails to fulfil its responsibilities, it resorts to violence and conflict." AAP Punjab president Aman Arora also condemned the incident and said such an "attack" on their party supremo would not be tolerated.