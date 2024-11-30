Varanasi Railway Station Fire: Over 200 Vehicles Destroyed in Major Blaze

Varanasi: A massive fire broke out at parking lot in Varanasi Cantt Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, police said. According to Varanasi police, several vehicles were damaged in the fire.

Visuals from the site showed more than 50 bikes gutted in the flames. The flames were doused later in the day, the officials said.

One of the assistant loco pilots at the station, Ravi Ranjan Kumar said that his vehicle was also damaged in the fire.

"I parked my vehicle here two days ago as I went for my duty, now as I came back I saw that my vehicle was burnt to a crisp. I had an activa and I used to always park my vehicle here. This is made for us only, that government employees can put their vehicles here," he said while speaking to ANI.

"This was my main mode of daily transportation and now I cannot recognise my vehicle due to the fire," he added.

The assistant loco pilot also said that usually two guards are deployed at the parking lot.

Another loco pilot, Shantraj lost his vehicle in the fire.

"After I came back from duty I saw that every vehicle is damaged. We can be called anytime for our duty, and we have to come, so sometimes you cannot get transport late at night, so some people will face more difficulty as people also don't get auto late at night as winters have come," he told ANI.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

