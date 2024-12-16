Varanasi to Get UP's First High-Speed Bullet Train After after Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Check Details

Varanasi: Good news for the residents of Varanasi as it is ready to get UP's first ever High-Speed Bullet train after Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

On the verge of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, the government is planning its first-of-a-kind high-speed rail project in UP's spiritual capital, Varanasi.

Varanasi High Speed Train

Varanasi, with a rich cultural heritage and spiritual importance, may soon undergo a technological change with high-speed train links. However, some initiatives are still in the planning phase. The final decision is based on the outcome of the DPRs, financial feasibility, and resource availability.

High-Speed Rail Corridors in Future

Ministry of Railways aims to expand high-speed rail connectivity.

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) assigned to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

Seven new corridors identified for high-speed rail development:

Delhi - Varanasi

Delhi - Ahmedabad

Delhi - Amritsar

Mumbai - Nagpur

Mumbai - Pune - Hyderabad

Chennai - Bangalore - Mysore

Varanasi - Howrah

Two corridors, Delhi-Varanasi and Varanasi-Howrah, pass through Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi positioned as a potential hub for high-speed rail connectivity.

Mahakumbh 2025

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited is all set to develop a tent city at Prayagraj coinciding with next year's Mahakumbh Mela.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC, said the 'Maha Kumbh Gram' will be a transformative addition to the pilgrimage and tourism landscape combining luxury accommodation and a cultural immersive experience in a way that celebrates India's spiritual diversity.

"Our Objective is to provide an accessible, comfortable and enriching experience for all visitors", Jain said in a statement.

The company, a public sector undertaking of the Railway Ministry, said it has expertise in mass-scale pilgrimage tourism and extensive hospitality services over a nationwide rail network with domain experience of successfully managing 6.5 lakh plus customers to date on the Aastha and Bharat Gaurav Trains.

"IRCTC is uniquely positioned to make Kumbh Gram an unparalleled spiritual and cultural destination," the company said.

It added, "The Mahakumbh Gram Tent City shall be patronised through direct bookings as well as IRCTC Tourists availing the Rail Tour Packages, Bharat Gaurav Trains etc." Rahul Himalian, Director (Tourism & Marketing), IRCTC said, "Maha Kumbh Gram Tent City at Prayagraj will offer deluxe and premium camps equipped with modern amenities to ensure a high level of comfort for guests, providing a premium experience amidst the spiritual ambience of Mahakumbh 2025".