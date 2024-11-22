Published 21:12 IST, November 22nd 2024
Varsova, Andheri West, Andheri East, Vile Parle, Chandivali, Ghatkopar West Poll Results Declared
Maharashtra Assembly election results in Versova, Andheri West, Andheri East, Vile Parle, Chandivali and Ghatkopar West seats have been declared.
Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Declared: Assembly election results in Maharashtra constituencies including Varsova, Andheri West, Andheri East, Vile Parle, Chandivali and Ghatkopar West have been declared. The Assembly elections in the state on all 288 seats were held in single phase on November 20, Wednesday. The final turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, Election Commission officials said on Thursday. Catch all the live election result updates on Republic World.
Maharashtra Assembly election results 2024 declared
- 164 - Varsova | Uddhav's Sena leader Harnoon Khan defeats Dr. Bharti Lavekar by a margin of 1,600 votes.
- 165 - Andheri West | BJP candidate Ameet Bhaskar Satam defeats Congress' Ashok Bhau Jadhav by a margin of 19,599 votes.
- 166 - Andheri East | BJP candidate Alavani Parag defeats Uddhav's Sena leader Sandeep Raju Naik by a margin of 54,935 votes.
- 168 - Chandivali | Shiv Sena's Dilip Bhausaheb Lande defeats Congress' Khan Mohd. Arif by a margin of 20,625 votes.
- 169 - Ghatkopar West | BJP's Ram Kadam defeats Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate, Sanjay Dhattatray Bhalerao by a margin of 12,971 votes.
Versova Live Result:
- Uddhav's Sena leader Harnoon Khan defeats Dr. Bharti Lavekar by a margin of 1,600 votes.
Andheri West Live Result:
- BJP candidate Ameet Bhaskar Satam defeats Congress' Ashok Bhau Jadhav by a margin of 19,599 votes.
Andheri East Live Result:
- Shiv Sena candidate Murji Patel defeats Rutuja Ramesh Latke from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) by a margin of 25486 votes.
Vile Parle Live Result:
- BJP candidate Alavani Parag defeats Uddhav's Sena leader Sandeep Raju Naik by a margin of 54,935 votes.
Chandivali Live Result:
- Shiv Sena's Dilip Bhausaheb Lande defeats Congress' Khan Mohd. Arif by a margin of 20,625 votes.
Ghatkopar West Live Result:
- BJP's Ram Kadam defeats Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate, Sanjay Dhattatray Bhalerao by a margin of 12,971 votes.
Voting in all the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra was held on Wednesday, November 20 in one single phase. The results were declared on November 23.
Mahayuti comprising of BJP , Eknath's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar 's NCP contested the high stakes elections against Maha Vikas Aghadi consisting of Congress , Uddhav's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar 's NCP.
Updated 21:01 IST, November 23rd 2024