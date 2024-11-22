Varsova, Andheri West, Andheri East, Vile Parle, Chandivali, Ghatkopar West Poll Results Declared

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Declared: Assembly election results in Maharashtra constituencies including Varsova, Andheri West, Andheri East, Vile Parle, Chandivali and Ghatkopar West have been declared. The Assembly elections in the state on all 288 seats were held in single phase on November 20, Wednesday. The final turnout in Maharashtra Assembly polls was 66.05 per cent as per EVM votes, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019, Election Commission officials said on Thursday. Catch all the live election result updates on Republic World.