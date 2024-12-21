Search icon
  News /
  India News /
  • Vehicle Falls Into Ganga in Jharkhand's Sahebganj, Driver Missing; Search Operation Underway

Published 13:29 IST, December 21st 2024

Vehicle Falls Into Ganga in Jharkhand's Sahebganj, Driver Missing; Search Operation Underway

The mishap was reported at Gudara Ganga Ghat which falls under the jurisdiction of Rajmahal Police Station area of ​​the district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Vehicles Falls Into Ganga in Jharkhand's Sahebganj, Driver Missing; Search Operation Underway | Image: Republic

Ranchi: In a tragic incident, a vehicle fell into Ganga River in Sahibganj district on Jharkhand in the early hours of Saturday. The driver of the vehicle went missing after the mishap. It is suspected that brake failures led to the mishap.  

The mishap was reported at Gudara Ganga Ghat which falls under the jurisdiction of Rajmahal Police Station area of ​​the district.

According to sources, a vehicle suddenly got submerged in the Ganga river due to brake failure when it was passing through the ghat. The incident created chaos in the area.

Soon after the incident was reported, Rajmahal SDO Kapil Kumar rushed to the spot along with a rescue team ang launched a search operation for the missing person.

More details are awaited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:30 IST, December 21st 2024

Jharkhand

