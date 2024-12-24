Search icon
Published 14:42 IST, December 24th 2024

Vice President Dhankhar to Begin Two-day Telangana Visit on Wednesday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will embark on a two-day visit to Telangana on Wednesday, his office said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Vice President Dhankhar to begin two-day Telangana visit on Wednesday | Image: PTI

During his visit, Dhankhar will visit Medak and Hyderabad, the Vice President's Secretariat said on Tuesday.

The vice president will preside over the Natural and Organic Farmers' Summit at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in Tuniki, Medak, as the chief guest, it said. 

