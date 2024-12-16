Published 22:34 IST, December 16th 2024
VIDEO | 65-Year-Old, Attacked by Stray Dogs in Punjab's Jalandhar
A shocking video has surfaced on social media that captures a bunch of dogs brutally attacking a woman on the street of Jalandhar.
Jalandhar: A shocking video has surfaced on social media that captures a bunch of dogs brutally attacking woman on the street of Jalandhar.
According to sources woman suffered serious injuries' now in coma.
This tragic incident happened near Wadala Chowk in Jalandhar, when she was attacked by 7-8 stray dogs while on her way to a Gurdwara early in the morning.
In the video old woman can be seen struggling around bunch of dong trying to scare them away.
The entire incident was recorded on CCTV camera placed nearby. The woman was severely injured, hospitalized, and is currently in a coma.
Recently, a 68-year-old woman was chased and bitten by dogs in Titwala in Thane district before she was rescued by the watchman of a nearby building. The incident took place at 2am on Friday and a video of the horrific incident, in which the woman can be seen desperately fending off the dogs even as they continue to bite and make attempts to drag her, went viral on social media.
