Published 14:56 IST, December 29th 2024
Video Captures Moment Air Canada Flight Catches Fire During Landing | Watch
An Air Canada flight at Halifax airport skidded off the runway and partially caught fire due to a malfunctioning landing gear at Halifax airport
- India News
- 1 min read
Ottawa: An Air Canada flight at Halifax airport skidded off the runway and partially caught fire due to a malfunctioning landing gear at Halifax airport, Nova Scotia, Canada on Sunday, just hours after the deadly Jeju air crash in South Korea which claimed 85 lives, with many more feared dead.
As per the initial information, no casualties were reported in the incident.
The Halifax airport was temporarily shut down following the incident, as rep the CBC News.
Eirlier the day, as many as 85 people were killed after a passenger plane, with 181 passengers onboard, crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday, news agency AP, citing country's fire agency, reported. This is one of the country's worst aviation disasters.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:56 IST, December 29th 2024