  • News /
  • India News /
  • Video Captures Moment When Stampede Breaks Out At Andhra’s Tirupati Temple

Published 22:29 IST, January 8th 2025

Video Captures Moment When Stampede Breaks Out At Andhra’s Tirupati Temple

Four people died in a stampede that occurred at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens on Wednesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Stampede occurs at Andhra's Tirupati temple | Image: Republic

Tirupati: Four people died in a stampede that occurred at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens on Wednesday. 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took cognisance of the incident and ordered officials to provide immediate relief measures. 

“CM has ordered higher officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment,” an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said. 

Stampede Occurs at Tirupati Temple | WATCH 

This is a developing story, and further details are awaited. 

Updated 22:29 IST, January 8th 2025

