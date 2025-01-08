Video Captures Moment When Stampede Breaks Out At Andhra’s Tirupati Temple

Tirupati: Four people died in a stampede that occurred at Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati during the distribution of Vaikunta Dwara Sarva Darshan tokens on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took cognisance of the incident and ordered officials to provide immediate relief measures.

“CM has ordered higher officials to go to the scene of the incident and take relief measures to ensure that the injured get better treatment,” an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's office said.

