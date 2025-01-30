Published 15:09 IST, January 30th 2025
BREAKING | VIDEO: Delhi Police Detain Swati Maliwal For Dumping Garbage Outside Kejriwal's Residence
Delhi Police detained AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal for dumping garbage outside the residence of Kejriwal in New Delhi.
VIDEO: Delhi Police Detain Swati Maliwal For Dumping Garbage Outside Kejriwal's Residence | Image: Republic
New Delhi: Delhi Police detained disgruntled Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Swati Maliwal , on Thursday, for dumping garbage outside the residence of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.
More details to follow
Updated 15:16 IST, January 30th 2025