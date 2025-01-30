Search icon
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING | VIDEO: Delhi Police Detain Swati Maliwal For Dumping Garbage Outside Kejriwal's Residence

Published 15:09 IST, January 30th 2025

BREAKING | VIDEO: Delhi Police Detain Swati Maliwal For Dumping Garbage Outside Kejriwal's Residence

Delhi Police detained AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal for dumping garbage outside the residence of Kejriwal in New Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
VIDEO: Delhi Police Detain Swati Maliwal For Dumping Garbage Outside Kejriwal's Residence | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Delhi Police detained disgruntled Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Swati Maliwal , on Thursday, for dumping garbage outside the residence of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi.

 

More details to follow

Updated 15:16 IST, January 30th 2025

Arvind Kejriwal Swati Maliwal
