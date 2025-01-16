VIDEO: 'Do You Have A Unique Son?' Asks Amit Shah As He Scolds Son Jay Shah During Aarti

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, could be heard scolding his son and Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah after the latter got slightly worried about an oil lamp getting too near his baby.

Amit Shah, in a video that has gone viral on social media, is heard telling his son who got momentarily startled, “Kassu nai thay, tare kai novo navay no chokro che” (Nothing will happen; do you have a new and unique son?)"

Shah, who is in Gujarat for a three-day visit to inaugurate various developmental projects, visited the Jagannath Temple with his family to seek blessings during his Uttarayan celebrations in the city.

Modi Brought Water To Parched North Gujarat: Shah

As chief minister, Narendra Modi brought water to the parched regions of Gujarat by implementing various schemes, Shah said on Wednesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating or laying foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 241 crore at Ambod village in Mansa taluka of Gandhinagar district.

The schemes launched by Prime Minister Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM helped raise groundwater levels and improve the quality of drinking water in north Gujarat, Shah said.

Among the projects launched on Wednesday were an artificial lake at Mahakali Mata temple at Ambod, a check dam and a barrage.