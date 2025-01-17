Search icon
  • VIDEO: Farooq Abdullah's Narrow Escape After Convoy Rams Into Cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Published 18:01 IST, January 17th 2025

VIDEO: Farooq Abdullah's Narrow Escape After Convoy Rams Into Cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah escaped unhurt after a car in his convoy crashed into a cow on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Reported by: Digital Desk
VIDEO: Farooq Abdullah's Narrow Escape After Convoy Rams Into Cow on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway | Image: X

Jaipur: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah escaped unhurt after a car in his convoy crashed into a cow on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Friday.

The National Conference leader was on his way to Ajmer from Delhi. 

No one was injured in the accident, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ravi Prakash Sharma said the car collided with a cow near Bhandarej.

Abdullah's vehicle was moving ahead and his journey to Ajmer was unhampered, he added.

 

More details awaited

Updated 18:01 IST, January 17th 2025

