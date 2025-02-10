VIDEO: Leopard Crossing Road Collides With Milkman, What Happens Next Will Leave You Shocked

Udaipur: A video has surfaced showing a scary encounter between a leopard and a milkman in a residential area near Rajasthan's Udaipur. The incident occurred on Sunday around 8 PM on Shilpgram Main Road when the big cat attempted to cross the road.

The CCTV footage, timestamped at 7:53 PM, captures the leopard leaping over a boundary wall and rushing across the road. At that moment, a milkman on a bike, carrying milk containers, approaches. The two collide, causing both to fall, spilling milk all over the road.

The leopard remains on the ground for a few seconds before getting up and walking away, seemingly injured. Meanwhile, the milkman continues to sit in the middle of the road, surrounded by the spilled milk.

Two men rushed out of a nearby house to assist the injured man but quickly retreated in fear of the leopard. They soon returned, cautiously scanning the road where the leopard had disappeared. At the same time, a car passing by stopped and came back to help. Working together, they helped the milkman to his feet and guided him to safety.

This is not the first instance of a leopard roaming freely in Udaipur. Last month, a leopard attack claimed the lives of 10 people in the city. Following this, leopard sightings were also reported in Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur, and Sikar.