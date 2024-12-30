Video: Man Dies of Suspected Heart Attack After Collapsing During Cricket Match in Maharashtra

Jalna: A 30-year-old man from Palghar district near Mumbai died on Monday while playing cricket in Jalna in Maharashtra, according to the official. The deceased was identified as Nalasopara resident Vijay Patel.

VIDEO | Man Dies After Collapsing During Cricket Match in Maharashtra

Vijay Patel, a resident of Nala Sopara near Mumbai, was engaged in a conversation with another man at the non-striker's end. As he walked toward the crease, he suddenly felt unwell and collapsed.

Some people witnessed Patel collapsing on the ground and hurried to help revive him, but their efforts were in vain. The incident occurred during a cricket match at Dr. Fraser Boys Ground in Jalna on Christmas.

"He collapsed at around 11:30 pm while playing a match as part of the Christmas Trophy tournament in Jalna. It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack.

Attempts to revive him through CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) failed.