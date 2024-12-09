VIDEO: Moving BMW Catches Fire on Jogeshwari Bridge in Mumbai

Mumbai: A car caught fire on the Jogeshwari Bridge in Mumbai on Monday, causing major traffic disruptions.

According to the footage from the scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, with thick smoke pouring from it, blocking traffic on the busy bridge.

Although the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, authorities are investigating the incident.

Moving BMW Catches Fire on Jogeshwari Bridge | WATCH

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident, officials said.

In the aftermath of the incident, traffic on the bridge was heavily affected, with commuters experiencing long delays as emergency teams worked to manage the situation.

