Video: Mysterious Fire Breaks Out in Jammu and Kashmir's Tehsil Rajgarh

Jammu and Kashmir: A house in Jammu and Kashmir's Tehsil Rajgarh of Ramban, suddenly caught fire under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Firefighters, along with locals, worked together to douse the flames and prevent further damage to the surrounding area.

Video: Mystery Fire Breaks Out in Jammu and Kashmir's Tehsil Rajgarh

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, and the situation was brought under control after several hours.