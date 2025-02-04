Union Budget 2025 in association with

  • News /
  • India News /
  • Video: Mysterious Fire Breaks Out in Jammu and Kashmir's Tehsil Rajgarh

Published 17:34 IST, February 4th 2025

Video: Mysterious Fire Breaks Out in Jammu and Kashmir's Tehsil Rajgarh

A house in Jammu and Kashmir's Tehsil Rajgarh of Ramban, suddenly caught fire under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Video: Mysterious Fire Breaks Out in Jammu and Kashmir's Tehsil Rajgarh | Image: Republic

Jammu and Kashmir: A house in Jammu and Kashmir's Tehsil Rajgarh of Ramban, suddenly caught fire under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Firefighters, along with locals, worked together to douse the flames and prevent further damage to the surrounding area. 

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far, and the situation was brought under control after several hours.

Authorities are still examining the cause of the fire, which left residents and officials puzzled. In the wake of the incident, local authorities have assured that they are investigating all possible angles to determine what led to the blaze.

 

Updated 17:34 IST, February 4th 2025

