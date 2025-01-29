Published 16:13 IST, January 29th 2025
Video: Outsiders Storm UP School, Assault Students, Vandalize Property
A group of outsiders allegedly broke into a school in UP's Badaun, assaulted students, and vandalized property following a confrontation between students.
The incident, which occurred at a school on Thana Road in Bilsi Nagar, was captured on CCTV, and the footage has been handed over to the police.
Video: Group of Outsiders Broke Into School
According to school authorities, the violence erupted after a dispute between students escalated.
Soon after, a group of unidentified outsiders entered the school premises, creating chaos and attacking students. One student was reportedly injured during the incident.
The school administration quickly filed a complaint, and the police launched an investigation.
Officials assured strict action against those responsible and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers.
