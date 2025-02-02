VIDEO: Priest Attacked During Holy Mass in Kerala’s Kottayam Church, Several Injured

Kottayam: A priest was attacked during the Holy Mass at Prasadagiri Church in Kerala’s Kottayam district.

The attack was reportedly carried out by a group led by a dissident priest during the Mass at the church in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

The mob targeted the priest in charge, John Thottuppuram, in an attempt to stop him from performing the unified Holy Mass.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing a group of men pushing the priest off the altar while he was conducting the Mass. They were also seen scattering microphones and vestments.

According to sources, several people sustained injuries during the altercation.

Following the incident, the Thalayolaparambu Police locked down the church, and four individuals were taken into custody in connection with the attack.