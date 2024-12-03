Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 00:09 IST, December 4th 2024

Video shows Asteroid Hitting Yakutsk In Russia

A 1-meter asteroid has just struck Yakutsk, Russia, watch here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Asteroid Hitting Yakutsk In Russia | Image: X

Science: A 1-meter asteroid has just struck Yakutsk , Russia. The fireball lit up the whole sky. The glittering asteroid was caught on camera. 

Asteroid Hitting Yakutsk In Russia

Nasa had earlier forecasted that an asteroid will impact Earth's atmosphere and create a harmless fireball over eastern Russia's Olyokminsky District. 

Several video of the 70cm asteroid that entered earths atmosphere over northern Siberia today has gone viral on social media.

NASA is closely monitoring this massive asteroid named 447755 (2007 JX2), which is set to pass by Earth on Tuesday. According to scientists the asteroid is large and moving at high speed, but poses no threat to our planet. 

The asteroid was caught on camera as it hit the surface of the earth. Residents who saw it live are now sharing it online.

Key Details of the Asteroid:  

- Size of asteroid:  The asteroid is approximately 1,300 feet in diameter, comparable to the size of a large stadium.  
- Speed: It is traveling through space at an immense velocity of 44,000 km/h.  
- Closest Approach: The asteroid will pass by Earth at 4:46 AM (IST) on Tuesday.  
- Distance: At its closest, it will be 5.5 million kilometers away—more than 14 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. While this is considered close in space terms, it is a safe distance.  

There is no threat with this asteroid, but scientists say an asteroid with a size of 100-200 meters in diameter can destroy an entire country.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 00:09 IST, December 4th 2024

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.