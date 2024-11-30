Published 18:25 IST, November 30th 2024
Video Shows Exact Moment When Man Threw Suspicious Liquid At Arvind Kejriwal
Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal attacked during padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Former Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal attacked during padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area.
Arvind Kejriwal Attack Video:
Attack on Arvind Kejriwal
Security personnel overpowered a man who apparently tried to attack AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area.
Man, who allegedly tried to attack AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, is now in police custody, and further investigation is on.
It's a developing story, more details are awaited.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 18:34 IST, November 30th 2024