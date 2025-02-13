Published 20:53 IST, February 13th 2025
Video Shows RJD Leader, Wearing Just Undergarments, Consuming Alcohol In Dry State Bihar
A video of RJD spokesperson wearing just the undergarments is going on social media as he is accused of violating liquor rules in dry state Bihar.
Patna: A video is going vial on social media showing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Shakti Singh flouting rules in dry state Bihar as he is seen consuming alcohol in a very casual attire wearing just bare minimum.
The video, which has been shared by BJP Bihar on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shows RJD's Shakti Singh sitting on a sofa wearing just bare minimum clothes (undergarments), with some food and alcohol in glasses on the table. Some other people are also seen in the room."
The BJP while sharing the video has accused the RJD leader of violating liquor rules in dry state Bihar. The party led by Lalu Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav is current sitting in the opposition.
Reacting to the video, Shakti Singh at first dismissed the allegations but later said that this was a violation of his privacy. “This is a violation of my privacy, so I will not react to it a the moment,” Shakti Singh said.
In 2015, Shakti Singh had won MLA election from Hilsa Assembly seat, however, he failed to retain the seat in 2020 polls. Shakti Singh was later appointed as RJD’s chief spokesperson.
