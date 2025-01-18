Search icon
  Villages Key for Developed, Self-reliant India, says Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Published 23:47 IST, January 18th 2025

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said resolve for a self-reliant India is being fulfilled under PM Modi by keeping villages at centre of welfare schemes.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma | Image: X- @RajCMO

Jaipur: The resolve for a self-reliant and developed India is being fulfilled under Prime Minister Narendra Modi by keeping villages and the poor at the centre of public welfare schemes, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Saturday.

Sharma was speaking during a programme in which SVAMITVA cards were issued to about 1.5 lakh beneficiaries in the state. He joined the programme via videoconferencing from the State Institute of Agriculture Management in Jaipur's Durgapura.

Modi distributed 65 lakh cards under the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages Abadi and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme via videoconferencing from the national-level programme in New Delhi and interacted with some beneficiaries, including Rachna from Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.

Sharma said, "The SVAMITVA scheme is an important step towards making villages self-reliant because only when villages are strong and self-reliant, the country will become self-reliant and developed." The scheme is completely scientific and transparent and ensures property rights of villagers, he said.

The village population is surveyed with drones under the scheme and, on the basis of digital maps, ownership cards and leases are given to land holders, Sharma said.

"These property cards have made it easier for rural families to take loans, thus empowering rural citizens. In this way, the scheme is proving to be helpful in better governance, financial inclusion, women's empowerment and dispute resolution," he added. 

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:47 IST, January 18th 2025

