Viral Video: Rapido Rider Thrown Into Air After Speeding Bike Hits Car In Lucknow

Viral Video: A shocking accident in Lucknow's Indira Nagar, was caught on CCTV, showing a Rapido bike rider getting flung into the air after crashing into a car. The accident happened in Sector 13, where the bike collided with a Swift car making a turn. The viral video has now sparked concern over road safety and speeding.

Bike Crashes Into Car, Rider Thrown Several Meters

The motorcyclist, Abhijeet Srivastava, was riding at high speed when he crashed into a car coming from a neighborhood road. The impact was so strong that he was thrown several meters away, landing on the other side of the car. Both the bike and car were damaged in the accident.

Watch Viral Video Here

Srivastava was immediately taken to the hospital, where he received medical treatment. Luckily, he did not suffer serious injuries.

The Lucknow police confirmed that he has been discharged and is recovering at home.

No Complaint Filed Yet

So far, no police complaint has been filed about the accident. However, officials are keeping an eye on the case.

People Blame Overspeeding

The viral video has started a debate about reckless driving. Many social media users blamed the biker for riding too fast.

One user wrote, "Sorry to see the accident, but it's the biker's fault. Wrong side driving by bike."

Another warned, "Motorcyclists should remember that any vehicle can suddenly appear on the road. If you don’t care about your bike, at least care about your life. Your family is waiting for you at home."