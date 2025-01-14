Viral Video Shows Girl Students Cleaning Toilets in Tamil Nadu School, Principal Suspended

Chennai: A school principal in Tamil Nadu has been suspended after images of female students cleaning school toilets went viral on social media. The incident occurred in Palakkodu village in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district.

The school, which serves around 150 tribal students from Classes 1 to 8, came under probe after photos emerged online showing girls in school uniforms cleaning toilet facilities with brooms. The images sparked outrage among parents and locals, leading to protests outside the school and calls for an investigation.

The parents of some students seen in the viral images filed a formal complaint with the school education department. They accused the principal of regularly assigning tasks like cleaning toilets, sweeping the premises, and fetching water to the children.

Outraged residents staged protests, holding placards and chanting slogans. They demanded strict action against the principal, emphasising that students, especially young girls, should not be burdened with such duties in an educational environment.