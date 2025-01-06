Voters Put Posters In Delhi, Demand Political Parties To Keep Criminals Out Of Politics

New Delhi: As the assembly elections in Delhi approach, the national capital is witnessing a poster war, with citizens appealing to political parties to not give tickets to individuals with criminal backgrounds. The posters, put up in various areas of Delhi, including Najafgarh, Dwarka, Bijwasan, Matiala, and outer Delhi, urge parties to keep criminals and their family members out of politics.

The appeal through posters comes at a time when law and order remains a key election issue in Delhi. The citizens are demanding peace and happiness, with many posters stating that there is no need for hooliganism in the city. The move is seen as a way to pressure political parties to field clean candidates and ensure that criminals are kept away from politics.

As the elections near in Delhi, the latest posters in Delhi have also raised growing concern among citizens about the criminalisation of politics.