‘Waived Off Debts Worth Rs 10 Lakh Crore’: Kejriwal’s Stinging Attack On BJP Ahead of Delhi Elections

Delhi Elections 2025: Coming down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the government in Centre “waived off debts totaling to Rs 10 lakh crore of about 400-500 people in the last five years.”

While speaking at a press conference on Sunday the former Delhi CM asked people to decide which model they choose to go with in the national capital.

“The people of Delhi have two models: the first is the Kejriwal model-where the public’s money is spent on the public and the second is the BJP model where the public’s money goes in to the pockets of their rich friends. Now the public has to decide which model to choose,” Kejriwal said.

Intensifying the attack Kejriwal said people of Delhi are getting benefits of up to Rs 25,000 per month under the AAP-led government, and the BJP would stop all welfare schemes if it comes to power as "it is against their model."

Hitting back, Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda have clarified that all welfare schemes will continue in Delhi if the BJP comes to power. “In our manifesto it has been clarified that the BJP government will not only continue the existing public welfare schemes but also make them more effective by eliminating corruption in these schemes,” said Bidhuri.

Delhi Elections 2025

The war of words escalated as voting for the Delhi assembly election nears. Voting will take place in a single phase on February 5 while counting of votes is to happen on February 8.