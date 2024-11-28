Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:28 IST, November 28th 2024

Wanted Lashkar Terrorist Salman Rehman Khan Extradited From Rwanda

The CBI with the NIA and Interpol has brought from Rwanda a member of LeT who had an Interpol Red Notice against him for a terror offence in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Wanted Lashkar Terrorist Salman Rehman Khan Extradited From Rwanda | Image: X

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Interpol, successfully extradited Salman Rehman Khan, a member of the Pakistan -based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials announced on Thursday. 

Khan, who had an Interpol Red Notice against him for a terror-related offence in Bengaluru, was brought back to India from Rwanda.

He is an alleged member of the internationally banned terrorist organisation, is accused of providing arms, ammunition, and explosives to facilitate terrorist activities in Bengaluru, officials said.

“The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated with the NIA and Interpol National Central Bureau - Kigali for the return of Salman Rehman Khan, wanted by the NIA for terror-related offences,” a CBI spokesperson stated.

The National Investigation Agency registered a case in 2023 concerning a criminal conspiracy to incite terror in Bengaluru, in addition to an FIR at Hebbal Police Station in Bengaluru.

The CBI, acting on the NIA’s request, secured an Interpol Red Notice against Khan on August 2, 2024, which was shared with global law enforcement agencies to locate the fugitive. Khan was subsequently traced to Rwanda, prompting the CBI to seek assistance from Interpol’s National Central Bureau in Kigali.

“He was returned to India on November 28, 2024, by a security team from the NIA,” the statement added.

This operation follows other successful extraditions in collaboration with Interpol. On November 14, Barkat Ali Khan, wanted for a 2012 rioting case involving explosives, was brought back from Saudi Arabia. Similarly, on November 10, Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal, wanted for rape and sexual offences against a minor in Kerala , was extradited from Saudi Arabia.

“The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, works closely with all law enforcement agencies in the country to facilitate cooperation via Interpol channels. Since 2021, 100 wanted criminals, including 26 this year, have been returned to India through Interpol coordination,” the spokesperson highlighted.

(Inputs from PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:50 IST, November 28th 2024

Kerala Pakistan

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.