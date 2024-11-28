Wanted Lashkar Terrorist Salman Rehman Khan Extradited From Rwanda

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Interpol, successfully extradited Salman Rehman Khan, a member of the Pakistan -based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, officials announced on Thursday.

Khan, who had an Interpol Red Notice against him for a terror-related offence in Bengaluru, was brought back to India from Rwanda.

He is an alleged member of the internationally banned terrorist organisation, is accused of providing arms, ammunition, and explosives to facilitate terrorist activities in Bengaluru, officials said.

“The Global Operations Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has closely coordinated with the NIA and Interpol National Central Bureau - Kigali for the return of Salman Rehman Khan, wanted by the NIA for terror-related offences,” a CBI spokesperson stated.

The National Investigation Agency registered a case in 2023 concerning a criminal conspiracy to incite terror in Bengaluru, in addition to an FIR at Hebbal Police Station in Bengaluru.

The CBI, acting on the NIA’s request, secured an Interpol Red Notice against Khan on August 2, 2024, which was shared with global law enforcement agencies to locate the fugitive. Khan was subsequently traced to Rwanda, prompting the CBI to seek assistance from Interpol’s National Central Bureau in Kigali.

“He was returned to India on November 28, 2024, by a security team from the NIA,” the statement added.

This operation follows other successful extraditions in collaboration with Interpol. On November 14, Barkat Ali Khan, wanted for a 2012 rioting case involving explosives, was brought back from Saudi Arabia. Similarly, on November 10, Raihan Arabikkalalarikkal, wanted for rape and sexual offences against a minor in Kerala , was extradited from Saudi Arabia.

“The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India, works closely with all law enforcement agencies in the country to facilitate cooperation via Interpol channels. Since 2021, 100 wanted criminals, including 26 this year, have been returned to India through Interpol coordination,” the spokesperson highlighted.