Waqf Bill Cleared By Joint Parliamentary Committee, 14 Amendments Proposed by NDA Accepted

New Delhi: The Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Monday approved all amendments proposed by the ruling BJP -led NDA while rejecting changes suggested by opposition members. Committee chairman Jagdambika Pal told reporters after the meeting that the adopted amendments would strengthen the law and enhance its effectiveness.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was referred to the joint parliamentary committee on August 8, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The Bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to address challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

However, opposition MPs decried the meeting's proceedings and accused Pal of "subverting" the democratic process. "It was a farcical exercise. We were not heard. Pal has acted in a dictatorial manner," TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee told reporters.

Pal rejected the charge, and said the entire exercise was democratic, and the majority view prevailed. One of the more significant amendments proposed by the committee is that the existing Waqf properties cannot be questioned on the grounds of 'Waqf by user', which existed in the current law but will be omitted in the new version, if the properties are being used for religious purposes.

Pal said the amendments moved by the NDA members in 14 of the Bill's clauses have been accepted. Opposition members moved hundreds of amendments in all 44 clauses and all of them were defeated by vote, he added.