  • News /
  • India News /
  • Waqf Panel to Review Bill Clauses on Jan 24-25 Ahead of Report Submission

Published 21:19 IST, January 20th 2025

Waqf Panel to Review Bill Clauses on Jan 24-25 Ahead of Report Submission

Parliamentary committee to review Waqf (Amendment) Bill on January 24-25, with plans to finalize its report for presentation during the Budget Session.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Waqf panel finishes consultation exercise, to meet for considering clauses of Bill | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will hold clause-by-clause consideration of the proposed law on January 24 and 25, setting in the process for finalising its report that is expected to be tabled during Parliament's Budget Session.

This means that the Joint Committee of Parliament headed by seasoned BJP MP Jagdambika Pal has finished its consultation process involving stakeholders from across the country and is now moving to seek views of the panel's members before finalising the report.

The committee was given an extension by Speaker Om Birla till the last day of the incoming Budget Session, which will run from January 31 to April 4, with a recess in between.

Members can now propose their amendments in the draft law, and those will be put to vote.

Opposition MPs, who have been vehemently opposed to the Bill, are likely to propose amendments.

However, those are unlikely to be accepted as the BJP and its allies are in a majority in the panel.

Based on the clause-by-clause consideration, official sources said, the draft report would be prepared and shared with the Legislative Department.

After the chairperson approves the amended Bill, it will be circulated among the members and then considered by the committee for adoption, they said.

A date to adopt the finalised report will be announced later. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 21:19 IST, January 20th 2025

