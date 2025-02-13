WATCH | Class 12 Students Arrive In 35 Luxury Cars For School Farewell In Surat, Perform Stunts

Surat (Guj): Police have registered cases against the parents of several students after a group of Class 12 students traveled to their school farewell in a convoy of 35 luxury cars, performing stunts along the way, an official said on Thursday.

So far, authorities have seized 22 of these vehicles.

The action followed the circulation of a viral video from February 7, showing underage students driving high-end cars such as BMW, Maserati, Mercedes, and Porsche on city roads. Some were seen dangerously sitting on car doors, sticking their heads out of sunroofs, and holding smoke guns.

According to the police, the students were heading to a farewell function at Fountainhead School in the Olpad area.

After the video sparked outrage, the school management clarified that students had been strictly instructed not to drive to the event, even if they had a valid license.

WATCH | Students Arrive In Luxury Cars For School Farewell In Surat, Perform Stunts

Deputy Commissioner of Police R P Barot stated that six First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged at the Pal police station on Wednesday.

"We have identified 26 out of the 35 cars and seized 22 so far. The owners have been issued notices. In the video, three students were seen driving without licenses, while the rest of the cars were driven by hired drivers," Barot told reporters.

Parents Of Three Students Booked

The parents of these three students have been booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allowing their children to drive without a license, as it poses a threat to public safety.