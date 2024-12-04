Watch: Exact Moment When Man Who Fired at Sukhbir Singh Badal Was Caught at Golden Temple

Chandigarh: An assassination attempt on former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal was thwarted when a gunshot was fired at him at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet was misfired and hit a wall.

The accused, Narain Singh Chaura is an active member of Dal Khalsa, a pro-Khalistani organization. Video shows that Chaura was apprehended by bystanders after he pointed his weapon on Badal at the scene.

Chaura was subsequently arrested by the Punjab Police.

The shooter was later arrested by the people around Badal. The incident occurred on December 2, as Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders including party chief Badal were performing 'seva' in compliance with the religious punishments pronounced by Sri Akal Takht Sahib in sacrilege case.

Chaura is a Khalistani militant and is implicated in multiple cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He has been actively involved in cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons and is a prominent member of the Amritsar-based Dal Khalsa organization.



ADCP Harpal Singh said, "There were proper security arrangements here...Sukhbir ji was properly covered (given cover)...Narayan Singh Chaura (assailant) was here yesterday as well...Today too, he first paid obeisance to the Guru..." "No," he says when asked if anyone was hurt by the bullet.



Singh said, "Security arrangements were proper. The person (shooter) tried to do some mischief but he could not succeed."

Badal was declared a 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) in August by Akal Takht, which announced religious punishment for him. Badal, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab from 2007 to 2017, Badal is doing 'sewadar' work - washing utensils, cleaning shoes and bathrooms - at the Golden Temple. The Akal Takht issued the punishments for him citing the "mistakes" and "some decisions" taken by SAD and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.