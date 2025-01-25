Search icon
Published 23:05 IST, January 25th 2025

Watch | India Gate, Central Secretariat Illuminate In Tricolour On Eve of 76th Republic Day

The iconic India Gate in Delhi lit up in the colours of the Tricolour as the national capital prepared for the grand celebrations of the 76th Republic Day.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Watch | India Gate, Central Secretariat Illuminate In Tricolour On Eve of 76th Republic Day | Image: X/ANI

New Delhi: The iconic India Gate in Delhi lit up in the colours of the Tricolour on Saturday evening as the national capital prepared for the grand celebrations of the 76th Republic Day. The Central Secretariat building complex was also illuminated, symbolising the nation's pride and unity ahead of the national event.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to lead the celebrations at Kartavya Path on sunday, focusing on the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and the theme of "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation).

The Republic Day parade, commencing at 10:30 am, will showcase India's cultural diversity, military strength, and indigenous achievements. Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Over 10,000 "Special Guests," including individuals excelling in various fields and beneficiaries of government schemes, have been invited to witness the parade. 

The festivities will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute at the National War Memorial, followed by the President's arrival at Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy, escorted by the elite President's Bodyguard regiment.

The parade will feature a rich display of India's military prowess, including indigenous weapon systems like the T-90 Bhishma tank, BrahMos missiles, and the Akash Weapon System. 

For the first time, a Tri-Services tableau highlighting joint operations and indigenously-developed defence technology will be showcased. 

A breathtaking fly-past by 40 aircraft, including Rafale and Su-30 jets, will conclude the parade with awe-inspiring aerial formations.

Veterans and women officers will also be celebrated during the event, with special contingents and tableaux reflecting their contributions. 

The cultural segments will feature performances by 300 artists, resonating with the melody of instruments from across India.

The Republic Day celebrations mark the anniversary of India's transition to a Republic on January 26, 1950, when the Constitution came into effect. 

The event serves as a reminder of the country's progress and unity, blending its rich heritage with modern aspirations.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:05 IST, January 25th 2025

