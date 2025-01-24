'Water Bomb': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on China Building Largest Dam In Tibet

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has raised concerns about China building its largest dam in Tibet saying Beijing can use it as water bomb. China is building one of its biggest hydropower dam on Yarlung Tsangpo river in Tibet.

Pema Khandu said that the dam which could generate 60,000 MW of power could be used as a ‘water bomb’ because if the water is released, it may have a disastrous impact on India and Bangladesh.

The Yarlung Tsangpo river is referred as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and is called Bhramaputra when it enters Assam.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event ‘Environment and Security’ in Itanagar, Pema Khandu said that China building world’s largest hydropower dam poses risk to water security, ecology to the downstream regions adding it may disrupt the flow of water which can cause flooding and ecosystem degradation.

He further added that the dam once constructed will give China the upper hand to control the timing and volume of water being released downstream.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Brahmaputra river may also dry up during the winters and disrupt life.