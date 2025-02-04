Published 18:32 IST, February 4th 2025
We Are Walking Path of Santushtikaran And Not Tushtikaran: PM Modi's Dig At Congress
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that they are walking on the path of fulfilment of dreams and not just appeasement, as he took a dig at Congress.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that they walk on the path of fulfilment while some are only interested in politics of appeasement, as he took a dig at the Congress party. Replying to the Motion of Thanks to President's address in Lok Sabha PM Modi said they believe in Santushtikaran instead of Tushtikaran.
"To make our country 'Viksit Bharat', we will have to be free of 'tushtikaran' (appeasement). We have chosen the path of 'santushtikaran'. We are walking the path of tushtikaran nahi santushtikaran," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
