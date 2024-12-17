'We Hope You...'Delhi Restaurant Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Atul Subhash With Short Note on Bill

New Delhi: A restaurant near the Hauz Khas area of Delhi paid its tribute to Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide a few days back.

The restaurant named Jumboking franchisee outlet at Hauz Khas Metro Station paid heartfelt tribute to Atul Subhash by printing a small note at the bottom of its bill.

The note reads, “We deeply mourn the suicide of the techie Atul Subhash. His life was just as important as everyone else’s. RIP brother. We hope you finally found peace on the other side.”

This news came to light Monday when a restaurant's customer shared a bill on social media, sharing a lengthy note that describes the entire experience.

“One of my friends visited the Hauz Khas Village yesterday, and while on his way back home through the metro, he stopped by at the Jumboking franchisee outlet at Hauz Khas Metro Station.

Upon receiving the receipt, he noticed the message at the end, ed a pic, and sent it to me. Apparently, this photo is also going viral!

What else could be more heartwarming and heartening to see first thing in the morning than this! I have eaten at the other outlets of JK and other brand eateries as well, but none of them had anything like this written on my receipt! It's very welcoming to see these guys—Swami Samarth Foods (probably the franchisee of the particular Hauz Khas outlet)—that they felt like paying tribute to the late Atul Subhash in this way.

My friend spoke to the owner of this outlet as well, who happened to be nearby, and his words were, 'Not everything is about business to us. That life was important. We can't bring him back, but at least we can make efforts to spread his name and keep him alive in our memories.

My deep respect to that franchisee guy. RIP #Atul.” as per the social media post on Reddit.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide after blaming his wife and her family. The police on Tuesday said they have been booked for abetment of suicide.

Atul Subhash, who worked for a private firm in Bengaluru, left behind a 24-page death note alleging harassment by his wife, her relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh.