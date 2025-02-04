'We Live by Spirit of Constitution, Not Politics of Poison': PM Modi Attacks Gandhis in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp criticism of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha during his response to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. He emphasised that only the BJP and its allies "Understand the spirit of the Constitution and live by it."

A significant portion of his remarks targeted the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, who, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, had alleged that the BJP intended to alter the Constitution if they secured a third term in power.

"We have included opposition leaders in meetings on the election commission. We do this because we believe in living the Constitution. Everyone can live for themselves but those who live for the Constitution are sitting here. When power becomes a dynasty, it ends democracy," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Expresses Gratitude and Reflects on India's Future

The Prime Minister began by expressing gratitude to the people of India, saying, "I am very fortunate that the people of the country have given me the opportunity for the 14th time to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address."

The Prime Minister then turned to the content of the President’s speech, noting that it focused on building trust and confidence for India’s future."We are in 2025. In a way, 25% of the 21st century has gone by. Only time will decide what happened after independence in the 20th century and the first 25 years of the 21st century. But if we minutely study the President’s Address, it is clear that she spoke about building trust among people regarding the coming 25 years and Viksit Bharat. Her Address strengthens the resolve of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), builds new confidence and inspires the common people."

In his speech, PM Modi detailed various initiatives undertaken by his government to uplift the underprivileged. He spoke about providing 4 crore houses for the poor and ensuring access to toilets for over 12 crore women, highlighting the life-changing impact these efforts had. "Those who have lived difficult lives understand the value of a house and the importance of toilets for women who once suffered in silence," he added.

A Jibe at Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

In a pointed remark directed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi took a jibe, saying, "Those who have photo sessions in the huts of the poor, for their own entertainment, will find the mention of the poor in Parliament boring."

He further criticised previous governments for allowing "frauds" to benefit from government schemes, claiming that his administration had removed 10 crore fraudulent names from beneficiary lists.

PM Modi also aimed at past administration practices, referring to an earlier PM who had pointed out the inefficiencies in government spending. "When One Rupee was sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the bottom. We have created a model for efficient allocation of public funds, 'Bhachat bhi Vikas bhi' (Savings and Development),” he said.

Focus on Innovation and Technological Advancements

Highlighting his government’s focus on innovation, Modi discussed the establishment of 10,000 tinkering labs in schools, which have led to impressive robotics innovations from students. He also announced provisions for 50,000 new labs in the upcoming budget. He lauded India’s growing leadership in Artificial Intelligence (AI), noting that the world looks to the country for AI innovations.

Commitment to SC, ST, and OBC Communities

PM Modi reiterated his government’s commitment to providing opportunities for people from SC, ST, and OBC communities. "Our commitment to the Constitution motivates us to make strong and pro-people decisions," he said. He pointed out that while caste issues had been used for political gains in the past, his government had granted Constitutional status to the OBC Commission and worked toward increasing opportunities for these communities.

Concluding, PM Modi posed a challenge to the opposition, asking, "Have there ever been three MPs from the same SC or ST family? There is a vast difference between words and actions."

In his reply, PM Modi underscored that his government’s policies and actions were rooted in the spirit of the Constitution, focusing on building a strong, inclusive, and developed India.